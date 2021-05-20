iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,296. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

