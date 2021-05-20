iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $266.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

