iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

