iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 61,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.