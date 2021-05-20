iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

