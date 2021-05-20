iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 186.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $31,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.23 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.