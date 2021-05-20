Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ITMR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,530. The stock has a market cap of $321.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITMR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

