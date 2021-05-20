Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.