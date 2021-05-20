iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.