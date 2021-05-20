J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

JSAIY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 10,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.06.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

