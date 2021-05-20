J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.68 Million

Brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post sales of $389.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.95 million and the highest is $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.36. 2,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,791. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.