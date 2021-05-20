Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $136.45. 713,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,757. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

