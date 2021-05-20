James Cannon Brown Sells 3,055 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

