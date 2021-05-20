James L. Klein Sells 1,910 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

