Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,276 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

