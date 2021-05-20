Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,243,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,579 shares of company stock worth $3,686,347 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

