Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 882 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 359.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

