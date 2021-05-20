Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $550,000 Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CURO Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CURO Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209. 51.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

