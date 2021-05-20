Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in HSBC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

