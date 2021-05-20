Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

