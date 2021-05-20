Jay Wells Sells 132,054 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $2,289,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,752.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jay Wells sold 600 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Primo Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 7.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

