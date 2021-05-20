JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.15 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ JD opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. JD.com has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

