Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €62.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

HLE stock traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €50.94 ($59.93). 56,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

