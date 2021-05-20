Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $25.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.
SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.
Shares of SBLK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 114,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 410.48 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.