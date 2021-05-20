Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $25.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of SBLK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 114,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 410.48 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

