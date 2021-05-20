Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGT. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NGT opened at C$89.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

