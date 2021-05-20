Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DiaSorin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $175.00 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

