Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 136.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.