Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Shares of LON:EXPN traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,705 ($35.34). 1,723,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market cap of £24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,682.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,677.67.

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

