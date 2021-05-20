Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

DSRLF stock opened at $175.00 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.59.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

