Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of KKR opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 91,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

