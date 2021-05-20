Jeryl Wolfe Sells 3,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

