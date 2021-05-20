JLP Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 526,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,963,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 194,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,152,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 635,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average of $149.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.25 and a one year high of $168.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.