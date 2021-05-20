JLP Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 0.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 25,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $68.99. 689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,045. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

