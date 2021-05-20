JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 9.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $13.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $729.26. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,739. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total value of $506,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,095.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,273. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.