JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 22,910 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties accounts for approximately 2.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,989,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 325,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

