John Maraganore Sells 33,979 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALNY stock opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

