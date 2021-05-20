Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

