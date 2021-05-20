Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 306,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $170.08 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.