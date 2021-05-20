Jonathan Segal Sells 19,132 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,374,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

STKS stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

