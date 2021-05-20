JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

ETR:HLE opened at €50.94 ($59.93) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

