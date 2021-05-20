JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 2,655,683 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

