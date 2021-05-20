K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.25

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of KNT opened at C$8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

