KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $944,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $8,992,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $619.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

