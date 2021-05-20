KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 2,092,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,025. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

