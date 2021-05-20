Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Trading 4% Higher

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 6,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 31,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Kaspien in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kaspien alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.55. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%. The business had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.