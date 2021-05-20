KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 790,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,238. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

