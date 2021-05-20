Keller Group (LON:KLR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Keller Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 818 ($10.69). 85,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 831.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 745.98. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The company has a market capitalization of £591.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.98.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

