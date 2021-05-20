Keller Group’s (KLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:KLR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 818 ($10.69). 85,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,006. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The company has a market cap of £591.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 831.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 745.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

