Ken S. Ansin Sells 700 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $23,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $137,005.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44.

EBTC stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $400.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

