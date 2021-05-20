KeyCorp Increases RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $15.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $996.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

